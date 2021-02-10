Cape Carteret OKs use of motor vehicle tax funds to repair or replace culverts

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to use $30,000 in motor vehicle tax money to pay for culvert replacements and repairs.
The action, during the board’s monthly meeting on GoToMeeting, was suggested in January by Commissioner Steve Martin, who made the motion Monday night to approve it.
There had been about $58,000 available in the fund, accumulated over the last six years since the town and state approved the $5 tax, which gets the payer a required Cape Carteret sticker for each vehicle.
Mr. Martin, in making his motion Monday, said he wasn’t in favor of the town accumulating a “nest egg” and letting it sit unused when there are significant needs.
Town Manager Zach Steffey said the proposed use of the $30,000 was legal. The next step, he said, is to determine exactly where the money will be used. He specifically mentioned a culvert in need of repair under Neptune Drive and said he’d work with the town’s engineer, John Freshwater of Crystal Coast Engineering in Swansboro, to determine priorities.
In an interview last month, Mr. Martin said the town generally can replace a culvert itself, using the public works department, for about $5,000. He said he believes even if that $5,000 figure is low, $30,000 would pay for replacement of at least three crumbling culverts under streets.
The cost is much more if you wait until they fail, he said then.
Monday night, Mr. Martin also suggested the board look into asking the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department if it could use its fire trucks to clean out clogged culverts. Mr. Steffey said he would look into that possibility.
One culvert failed on Bogue Sound Drive after a heavy rainstorm in June 2020. It exposed a water main and left it hanging, and it was months before the main was fully stabilized and reburied and the street was repaired.
Another major culvert failed under Star Hill Drive during Hurricane Florence in September 2018, and it, too, took months to fix.
