MOREHEAD CITY — Award-winning bluegrass and acoustic band Balsam Range will take the stage at Glad Tidings Church, Morehead City, this Friday April 29 at 7 p.m. as a fundraising event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Morehead City with the support of local businesses. Proceeds from ticket sales will be dedicated to Carteret County Friends of Aging, Broad Street Clinic, Crystal Coast Hospice House and Alzheimer’s Research.
In addition to the fundraising benefit, the concert is also a celebration of Balsam Range’s 15-year anniversary.
The band is named for the majestic range of mountains that surrounds part of their home county where the Smokies meet the Blue Ridge: the Balsam Range. Boasting outstanding acoustic musicians and singers who hail from Haywood County in western North Carolina, the band has received wide acclaim among bluegrass fans.
Recognized as the International Bluegrass Music Awards Vocal Group of the Year for 2017 and 2018, Balsam Range had the top bluegrass album for 2019 “Aeonic” and released their latest album “Moxie and Mettle” in 2021.
Elements of jazz, country, gospel, swing and old-time music are all infused into the fresh sound of this unique southern bluegrass band. Its five distinct personalities create one remarkable musical experience that is the award-winning Balsam Range.
Those distinct personalities include Tim Surrett as the band emcee, who is the seasoned lead and harmony for the band while holding down the bass line and resonator guitar. A stellar fiddler, Buddy Melton is also one of the most gifted tenor voices in bluegrass and Americana today, along with Caleb Smith who has been called “one of the top young guns of guitar.”
Darren Nicholson is a gifted mandolin player and harmony singer with tremendous enthusiasm for American heritage music and Grammy Award winner. Marc Pruett brings more than 40 years of entertainment experience to the group, brilliantly complementing the ensemble with an intuitive, traditional three-finger style which has made him one of music’s most admired banjo players.
Tickets for the concert that often plays to a packed house can be purchased online at www.rotarymhc.org for $35 or at the door for $45. Doors for the concert at Glad Tidings Church will open at 6 p.m. that evening.
