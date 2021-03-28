Following V-22 success, FRC East eyes reduced turnaround time for H-53

By Heather Wilburn, Fleet Readiness Center East
CHERRY POINT — Following a string of success in reducing maintenance, repair and overhaul turnaround times on V-22 Osprey aircraft, Fleet Readiness Center East has set its sights on improving turnaround times for the H-53 heavy lift helicopter.
On the heels of setting a new organizational record for a V-22 turnaround with a 297-day aircraft in January, on March 5 FRC East returned a completed V-22 to the fleet after just 220 days – clocking in at just over half the negotiated turnaround time of 420 days, and well under the goal of 250 days. That same day, FRC East beat the deadline with another completion of 303 days.
The V-22 team celebrated these milestones as Manny Naeem, the maintenance, repair and overhaul expert executive at Naval Air Systems Command and Fleet Readiness Centers commander, visited FRC East to meet with V-22 and H-53 leadership about plans for continued improvements in the depot’s production processes.
“I’m very, very proud of the achievement FRC East has accomplished with this V-22, and with the continuous improvement the facility is making in turnaround times,” Mr. Naeem. “They’ve proven they can do it, and I think we’re hopeful that FRCE will not only sustain this performance with the V-22 line, but continue to make improvements there and in other areas, as well.”
Andrew Rock, V-22 branch head at FRC East, said he attributes the improvements to three factors: a team concept for maintenance, where the same core group shepherds the aircraft through the entire process from induction to sale; strategic application of labor hours to the aircraft that will most benefit from the push; and the creation of a dedicated production control center, through which all maintenance activities flow. With these aspects in place, the new, reduced turnaround time seems realistic.
“Everybody working together is what makes this happen,” Mr. Rock added. “The team includes everyone from our artisans to manufacturing, estimators and evaluators, quality assurance, engineering and our partners at Defense Logistics Agency and Naval Supply Systems Command. We were already on track to drastically beat 420 days; with the changes we’ve been able to implement while marching to a 250-day turnaround, I think 250 is now attainable on most aircraft.”
Now, leaders plan to press for faster turnaround times on FRC East’s H-53 heavy-lift helicopter line. According to David Thorpe, H-53 branch head, FRC East began implementing changes on the H-53 line some time ago and now the results are starting to show.
The negotiated turnaround time for a CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopter currently sits at 271 days, Mr. Thorpe said, and FRC East is looking to reduce that to 250 days. With the MH-53, FRC East hopes to cut the turnaround time from the negotiated 300 days to 277 days. The depot can meet this goal, he said, if supply chains are healthy and coordination between partners runs smoothly.
“It’s very feasible,” Mr. Thorpe said. “For the CH-53, a turnaround time of 250 days is very realistic – but one of the biggest issues we have to correct is the supply posture. It’s an old airframe, so incoming condition plays a huge role, especially as of the past few years.”
Mr. Naeem agreed that removing material inhibitors would play a huge role in reducing H-53 turnaround times.
“We have certain parts issues, certain material condition issues, so we are removing those while we are improving the production planning processes,” he explained. “We just have to manage and prioritize. I think they are not too far from their goal now, and if they keep on pushing, they will start to deliver those aircraft in 250 days very soon.”
In all cases, Mr. Naeem added, communication provides the key to success, and this includes virtual dashboards FRC East has brought into daily progress meetings with stakeholders and partners. The dashboards provide data visualizations that help bring attention to degraders and impediments in an easy-to-understand format that places emphasis on high-priority items.
With these tools at their disposal, the H-53 team is looking forward to the challenge, Mr. Thorpe said. Seeing early improvements helps set the tone and increase confidence that the new systems are working, and the production control center concept is already helping streamline the administrative functions on the line, with issuing work orders, validating work order completions, keeping track of milestones and helping production run smoothly.
“Any time you change the way people have been doing things for years, for decades, there’s always some reservation,” he said. “But when you start seeing the benefits that come from the changes – there’s evidence in how it pays off.”
