MOREHEAD CITY – An event to look forward to is coming up on May 5-7 as the North Carolina Shell Club will be hosting their ‘Shellebration 2023 Shell Show’ at the Crystal Coast Civic Center for the second year in a row.
The North Carolina Shell Club was established in 1957 and now approximately holds 400 members. The first public shell show was in 1971 in IMS Coker Hall in Morehead City. The upcoming event is the 45th annual show.
Dora Zimmerman, Stephanie Howard, and Diana Yeames are members of the North Carolina Shell Club and participated in the Waterfowl Museum’s Earth Day to help enlighten children about shells and marine life in their rotations. They provided their brief background with the club.
“I’ve been in the club since 2009. I’m an out-of-state member, but I love the club and what it represents so much that I make all kinds of trips to North Carolina to do club shell events,” Zimmerman said.
“I joined the club a couple years ago and I love to volunteer with the club wherever I’m needed. And I’ve loved learning here too, in the process. You learn a lot about conservation and shells, and it’s a great way to meet people,” Howard added.
“I’ve been a member of the shell club for 8 years. My background comes from the Marine Sciences programs at the University of New Hampshire. I focus mostly on sealife, but I’ve always had an affinity for collecting shells since I was a kid. It’s been great to be part of this club. The people are very accommodating and friendly, and we travel a lot. We get to go to different countries for shelling because a lot of our members are conchologists, or malacologists, which is the study of shells, mollusks, and shelled marine life,” Yeames explained.
The North Carolina Shell Club’s public shell shows are all about representing the world of mollusks and their shells on several levels. “We offer educational and scientific exhibits where shell enthusiasts put together exhibit cases that focus on a specific topic of shells, whether local or worldwide,” Zimmerman explains. “Those could be anything from the eggs that mollusks lay to the surfaces that the mollusks live on. There are all sorts of different categories and exhibits to see. We also have a sales table from the club where we sell shells from all over the world in addition to other coastal related items.”
The annual shell show was established through the inspiration of being able to educate the public as it is an intriguing way to learn more about and appreciate marine life. “There are so many aspects of this show that will educate the public,” Zimmerman said. “I can’t tell you how many times the public comes in and sees these rows and rows of scientific and educational exhibits where they then stop to read and learn. I’ve seen people come away with that ‘wow’ factor and it could have been from the smallest shells, to the largest shells. And because it’s such a world to understand, as a result, you get more people who walk away with a better appreciation for that world.”
The club also features shell vendors and dealers with an inventory of worldwide shells. “They sell what we call ‘specimen shells’ because these are amazing shells that not many people can get around to those parts of the world to see,” Zimmerman shared.
The show also focuses on the conservation and conchology of coastal environments to help educate people on the life of mollusks’ and their shells. There is also an emphasis on caring for the environment through the belief that without taking care of marine life, shells couldn’t be collected and shared.
With an emphasis on being a community event, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts also participate in the show to receive badges and skills training, in addition to a large portion of the show’s proceeds that go towards several scholarship opportunities throughout the state. Scholarship programs in Marine Sciences are currently offered at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and will soon be offered at the Carteret County Community College. “Our programs are a great way to support the community and these students within the community and we’re really happy about working with the community college to incorporate that into our club,” Zimmerman added.
To aid in educational and community resources, there will be activities and exhibits for everyone to participate in, including a scavenger hunt, believed to be the highlight of the entire weekend. “Each attendee is given a check-off card. The card includes a photo of a shell somewhere within the show. Once you find the shell, you’ll receive a check-off on your card and then you’ll move onto the next one. At the end of your scavenger hunt, you’ll be able to go to a table where you’ll receive a free scavenger hunt shell,” Zimmerman said. “This is a huge part of the show.”
This year’s shell show will feature shell exhibits, arts and crafts exhibits, shell dealers, and activities for children of all ages. Shell and marine related merchandise will also be offered.
“We had a phenomenal turnout last year. We loved Morehead City’s enthusiasm during our show last year, watching people come in and see what this was all about. And we loved sharing information about this world, so we’re excited to be back in the area for this year’s show,” Zimmerman voiced.
Hours will be Friday and Saturday from 9:00am - 5:00pm and Sunday from 9:00am - 3:00pm.
General admission is $5. Seniors and Military is $3. Children under 18 are free admission.
Located at 3505 Arendell St (NC Rt. 70) Morehead City, NC 28557 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
