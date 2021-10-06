Health officials report 37 new COVID-19 cases in Carteret County Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the overall total number of cases confirmed in Carteret County since March 2020 to 8,073.
Active cases also rose Wednesday, from 217 reported Tuesday to 228. Recovered cases, those who have fulfilled the isolation requirements laid out by public health authorities, stand at 7,765 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Carteret County’s death toll from COVID-19 is 80, with the latest death reported last week.
After falling to their lowest level in over a month Friday, COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City have slowly inched back up this week to reach 17 Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, only three are reportedly fully vaccinated.
According to a case map shared by the Carteret County Health Department as part of its daily COVID updates, the Newport zip code leads the area in active cases with 74 as of Wednesday afternoon. Morehead City is next with 59, followed by Beaufort with 44. Because there are small communities with fewer than 500 residents, the county does not share case data for many of the Down East zip codes, so it appears as “N/A” on the map.
To make an appointment with the health department for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 252-728-8550, option 2. The health department is offering first, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to qualified individuals.
