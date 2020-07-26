Groups encourage more water quality testing, stormwater controls

MOREHEAD CITY — Contaminated waters can lead to beaches being unsafe for swimming, and more support for stormwater controls and green infrastructure is needed.
This is the takeaway from Safe for Swimming: Pollution at Our Beaches and How to Prevent It, a study co-written by Environment North Carolina and Frontier Group. ENC, a nonprofit dedicated to researching challenges confronting the North Carolina environment and advocating for solutions, hosted a teleconference Thursday announcing the study’s release. Crystal Coast Waterkeeper Larry Baldwin, whose office is in Morehead City, participated and encouraged participants and others to support more stormwater controls and environmentally friendly infrastructure.
“I encourage people not to look at this (study) as a snapshot in time,” Mr. Baldwin said. “If we can’t keep our waters clean, it’s going to turn people away from our beautiful coast.”
In North Carolina, coastal swimming waters are largely affected by stormwater runoff. As evidence of this, there was a 75% reduction in the number of swimming advisories issued in 2018 to those issued in 2019. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina in 2018, resulting in high rainfall totals; 2019 had lower rainfall totals and, as a result, fewer advisories.
According to the study, in 2019 there were 209 beaches tested for fecal indicator bacteria in North Carolina. State officials monitor water quality by testing for fecal coliform, a type of bacteria found in the waste of warm-blooded animals. The bacteria is used as an indicator of the presence of other, potentially harmful bacteria in water bodies.
The study said of the 209 beaches, 93 had tests that showed potentially unsafe levels of bacteria on at least one day. In Carteret County, 54 beaches were tested, and 4% of the days sampling took place in the county had potentially unsafe water results.
Mr. Baldwin said he thinks the focus of the study speaks to a lot of people.
“To me, they’re significant numbers,” he said. “The concern is ‘are we testing enough?’ and ‘are we controlling stormwater?’”
In North Carolina, stormwater runoff is the biggest source of nonpoint water pollution; water from rain events washes pollutants from impervious surfaces into nearby water bodies, resulting in contamination.
Meanwhile, state officials’ opinion of coastal water quality is generally positive. N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Public Information Officer Patricia Smith said in an email to the News-Times that “generally, North Carolina coast swimming water are clean, especially those on the ocean beaches.”
“Coastal swimming areas on the sounds and rivers are more susceptible to water quality issues because they are surrounded by more land and they are not as highly impacted by tidal and inlet flushing,” Ms. Smith said. “All the swimming sites listed in the Environment North Carolina report are sound or river swimming sites.”
ENC clean eater advocate Krista Early, who also participated in the teleconference, said North Carolinians “know the importance of having clean beaches and ocean waters.”
“Our report really looks at how many days we could be closed due to fecal bacteria,” she said, “to encourage more funding for (fixing) aging sewer systems and green infrastructure.”
According to the study’s executive summary, ENC and Frontier Group encourage policymakers to dramatically increase funding to fix sewage systems and prevent runoff pollution through “natural and green infrastructure.” This includes rain barrels, permeable pavement and green roofs.
The groups also encourage more efforts to protect wetlands. The study said wetlands filter out pollutants, like bacteria. They also encourage enacting moratoriums on new or expanded industrial-scale livestock operations, particularly in areas that threaten beaches and other waterways.
“Policymakers should also ensure that swimmers are presented with the best possible information to make decisions regarding their health,” the study reads. “Officials should expand funding for beach testing, to ensure adequate testing at all beaches. States should use the EPA’s (Environmental Protection Agency) most protective ‘Beach Action Value’ bacteria standard for making beach advisory decisions and should work to implement same-day bacteria testing and warning systems.”
