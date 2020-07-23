County requests NCDOT rename North River span in honor of late commissioner

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners is seeking to name the bridge spanning North River the Commissioner Jonathan Robinson Bridge after the longtime county commissioner, who died in May.
The board Monday approved submitting an application to the N.C. Department of Transportation to request the name change. Chairperson Bill Smith said it likely won’t be approved until at least a year after Mr. Robinson’s death, but commissioners wanted to begin the process as soon as possible.
“Tonight’s approval of the application is the first step in the process,” he said.
The county will need to garner public support for the name change, including a minimum of three letters of support from local civic, business or service organizations, as well as demonstrated family support for the naming. There is also a $2,000 administration fee to help offset costs associated with the road, but the county is requesting NCDOT waive the fee.
“Once all the supporting documentation is received by the (NC)DOT, board members and the division engineer must sign off on the request confirming their support,” Mr. Smith explained. “The recommendation is made to the chief engineer for review and approval.”
The N.C. Board of Transportation has the ultimate authority to either approve or deny a name change. If approved, there will be a naming ceremony and NCDOT will install new signs.
The new North River bridge opened about a year ago after being under construction for nearly four years. It spans about 1,000 feet across North River and serves as the only roadway connecting Down East to the rest of the county. The new bridge replaces one that was built in the late 1950s and was rapidly approaching the end of its useful life.
Mr. Robinson represented Down East on the board for more than 22 years. He also served in the N.C. House of Representatives from 1995-96.
Also during Monday’s board of commissioners meeting, Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, paid tribute to Mr. Robinson by sharing memories and reflecting on his life of service to Carteret County. He presented Mr. Robinson’s family, including his children and grandson, with a state flag that flew of the North Carolina capitol following the former commissioner’s death.
“He did what he believed was right for his constituents. He was willing to fight for our future,” Sen. Sanderson said. “…He was faithful to his family, his church, his community and he was faithful to North Carolina.”
Addressing Mr. Robinson’s children, their spouses and his grandson, Sen. Sanderson said, “Rest in the knowledge that your father, your grandfather was a man that was greatly loved, was greatly respected, and beyond any doubt, no one who’s ever spent more than 5 minutes in Jonathan’s presence would ever go away and not remember who he was and what he stood for.”
The board also passed a resolution in memory of Mr. Robinson, which Commissioner Ed Wheatly read aloud and presented to the family as a plaque.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.