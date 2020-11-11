ATLANTIC BEACH — The U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency services agencies continued their search Wednesday for two persons in the water after an overturned recreational vessel was discovered Tuesday morning near Beaufort Inlet.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a report from a fishing vessel at around 8 a.m. Tuesday that a 35-foot recreational vessel was found overturned approximately three nautical miles outside of Beaufort Inlet, according to a Coast Guard press release.
“A family member of one of the passengers confirmed with watchstanders that the vessel departed Atlantic Beach Sunday with two persons onboard to fish near shore,” the release states.
TowBoatUS deployed a diver and determined there was no one onboard the vessel, but all the lights and gear were still energized, according to the release.
Several county emergency services agencies assisted the Coast Guard in the search in and around Beaufort Inlet Tuesday morning. Sector North Carolina issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Tuesday and directed the launch of search and rescue assets. The Coast Guard is searching an area that spans approximately 200 square nautical miles.
“This is a difficult search and rescue case with a lot of unknowns,” Cmdr. Tracy Wirth, Deputy Sector Commander for Coast Guard Sector North Carolina, said. “We are going to do everything we can for these families with missing loved ones.”
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center launched a C-130 Hercules aircraft Tuesday evening from Air Station Elizabeth City to continue the search overnight, according to the Coast Guard press release.
The Coast Guard also launched an 87-foot patrol boat. National Park Service rangers have assisted the shore side search on Harkers Island, Shackleford Banks and Cape Lookout National Seashore.
The overturned vessel was recovered and brought to shore for further investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this vessel is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center at 910-343-3880.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.