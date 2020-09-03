NC Highway Patrol, others team up to prevent impaired driving

RALEIGH — This Labor Day, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program is joining forces with the North Carolina Trucking Association, the Network of Employers for Traffic Safety, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and members of more than 500 law enforcement agencies around the state to help curb impaired driving.
Over the 2019 holiday week, 10 people died and almost 600 were injured as a direct result of impaired driving across the state’s roadways. In addition, 66 lives were claimed due to speeding, and distracted and sleepy driving.
According to information from the N.C. Highway Patrol, for the reporting period between Aug. 16, 2019, and Sept. 2, 2019, there were 80 crashes in Carteret County, including two fatalities and 22 total injuries.
“This Labor Day as we continue to monitor drunk-driving trends, we are calling on our partners in law enforcement to not only help remove drunk drivers from the roadways but to also encourage hard-working North Carolinians to find ways to safely unwind,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas projects amid COVID-19, many will be traveling, but closer to home, visiting North Carolina beaches and mountains, as well as family members and friends. Unfortunately, she said, some will be impaired behind the wheel.
“In response to the troubling number of deaths on the road as a result of impaired driving, we’re united in the plea encouraging North Carolina drivers to travel sober, obey traffic safety laws and drive vigilantly,” Ms. Wright said.
In addition to high-visibility saturation patrols across all 100 counties, the NCGHSP is utilizing the voices of those who travel the most roadway miles across the state – truckers. The NCGHSP has created a video with truckers and other representatives of its partner organizations to encourage safe driving.
“I’ve seen a lot of bad decisions made behind the wheel; people getting dressed, texting, reading the newspaper, and putting on makeup,” said D. Luke Mallory, road team captain with the N.C. Trucking Association. “Some are even using prescription drugs, illegal substances and drinking while driving.”
North Carolina truckers travel about 7.7 billion roadway miles of the 111.9 billion driven annually by all motorists. That puts them and other essential workers from the fields of medicine, utilities, food, emergency, industrial and commercial industries at increased risk on our highways.
“Impaired and dangerous driving affects me and the other hard-working men and women who have been stretched thin working hard to replenish our supply chains,” Mr. Mallory said. “I’m personally asking people this Labor Day to make better decisions behind the wheel.”
If drivers don’t adhere to state laws, they will instead meet law enforcement, the groups said.
“Our roadways will not go unchecked by the Highway Patrol or any of the 500 law enforcement agencies across our state,” said Col. Glenn McNeill of the NCSHP. “If you are impaired behind the wheel, we will be there. If you are speeding, we will be there. If you are distracted, we will be there. If you are putting others at risk, we will be there.”
