Bethlehem UMC
Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bogue will host a drive-thru lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Lunch will be served via pickup only. The cost of meals will be $10. Plates will include eastern North Carolina-style pork barbecue, hush puppies, baked beans and coleslaw.
Holly Springs OFWB
Holly Springs Original Free Will Baptist Church in Newport will hold a benefit barbecue dinner sale beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday to help the family of Cody McGregor. Mr. McGregor, 19, is presently on the liver transplant list at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The plates will cost $10 and include barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans and roll. There will also be a bake sale.
Harlowe UMC
Harlowe United Methodist Church is serving a “grab and go” drive-thru meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday as part of the Loving Our Neighbors Ministry. The meals include hot dogs, fresh baked ham and cheese and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Each meal includes chips, a fruit cup, dessert and bottled water.
On Saturday, Nov. 7, the meal will switch. It will include a hot cup of broccoli cheddar soup with fresh baked ham and cheese sandwich, dessert and bottled water. Meals will also include a chili hot dog and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will host a trunk-or-treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. This will be a family friendly, socially distanced event. People are asked to join in the parking lot and church volunteers will guide participants through a one-way path of trunks filled with treats.
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea will host a free community event, “2020 Missed Holiday Mish Mash & Laser Light Show,” from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. For more information, visit eichapel.org.
Tuttle’s Grove UMC
Tuttle’s Grove United Methodist Church has canceled its homecoming, traditionally held the last Sunday in October, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.