EMERALD ISLE — An investigation is underway after three fire departments responded to a fire Thursday, Sept. 29 at 1506 Emerald Drive (N.C. 58).
According to a release from the town, the call came in at 6:30 a.m.
The fire was in an unoccupied house that was under renovation. Crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes of the initial call. No one was injured fighting the fire.
Responding agencies were Emerald Isle Fire Department, Indian Beach Fire Department, Western Carteret Fire & EMS, Emerald Isle EMS and Emerald Isle Police. Western Carteret was released from the scene shortly after arrival.
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative also assisted by turning off utilities to the structure.
No additional details are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.