CARTERET COUNTY — Western Governors University North Carolina is offering a $2,000 scholarship to members of the Eastern Carolina Firefighters Association.
The nonprofit online university has partnered with the ECFA to establish the scholarship, open to any current ECFA member in its 37-county region.
The scholarship can be applied to any of WGU’s more than 60 bachelor’s or master’s degree programs in health care, business, IT or K-12 education. The scholarship winner will receive a tuition credit of $500 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms.
The application deadline is Tuesday, June 30. More information and the scholarship application can be found at nc.wgu.edu/ecfa.
