County reports 400 active cases Wednesday, hospitalizations set another record

CARTERET COUNTY — County health officials reported a jump in active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hitting 400 for the first time during the pandemic, as hospitalizations also reached a new record.
Carteret County reported 2,457 total COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an increase of 76 cases over Tuesday. Four hundred of those cases are considered active, up from 333 active cases Tuesday, while 2,033 people have recovered and 24 have died.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported a record 16 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, the day before officials anticipate the hospital will receive its first round of the Pfizer vaccine. The previous single-day high of 14 hospitalizations was first reached last week and again Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Carteret County public school system has confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases — one at Broad Creek Middle School and two at Newport Elementary School. School officials said Wednesday there have been 119 total cases connected to public schools since the start of the school year in August.
The latest school cases come as the County Board of Education voted Wednesday to have students attend classes virtually from Jan. 6-18 after returning from Christmas break.
