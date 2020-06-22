Morehead City planners recommend plat for 80-lot subdivision

MOREHEAD CITY — Despite some members expressing initial concerns over the project, the Morehead City Planning Board recommended preliminary plat approval for a proposed 80-lot single-family residential subdivision to be located off N 20th Street.
The planning board met via Zoom Tuesday evening to consider the preliminary plat approval request, submitted by the Cullipher Group, on behalf of N20 LLC. The proposed Calico subdivision sits on about 38 acres of undeveloped land across from the Blair Farm subdivision.
Planning board Chairperson Tom Outlaw and some other members were particularly concerned about prevalent stormwater drainage issues already existing in the area and the potential for the new development to exacerbate the problem.
Ron Cullipher of the Cullipher Group said sketch plans for the development include a retention pond that will be able to hold about 43,500 cubic feet of water, or roughly 326,00 gallons. The pond is designed to capture most of the stormwater runoff from the development.
“As it leaves the community, the drainage naturally goes underneath Blair Farm Parkway just south of the entrance,” Mr. Cullipher said. “We know that that has been a problem area in the past, and while our stormwater requirements didn’t require it, we decided to create this holding area for excess water so we can slow it down as it leaves our site to minimize the impact as it goes to the back side of Blair Farms.”
The developers also secured permits from the N.C. Department of Transportation to widen N 20th Street at the entrance to the proposed development. Some planning board members brought up concerns about traffic congestion and access in the area, as well.
After a lengthy discussion about the steps Mr. Cullipher and the developer, Doug Brady, plan to take to manage stormwater for the new subdivision, including a detailed description of how the retention pond works, the planning board was more supportive of the preliminary plat approval request. The board voted unanimously to recommend approval.
“This was not required at all, but we realized that there was an issue there and we said we need to design a feature that stops and holds this water from coming out of this development,” Mr. Brady said.
Mr. Cullipher said he will probably return in about six months to a year to request final plat approval, at which time development can proceed.
In other business, the planning board recommended final plat approval of a two-lot subdivision at 5476 Highway 70. One lot is to contain phase two of the Vinings at Wildwood apartment complex and the other lot will house a self-storage facility.
The matters will appear before the Morehead City Council at its next regular monthly meeting Tuesday, July 14 for final approval.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com
