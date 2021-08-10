Carteret Community College, 2 area towns receive environmental protection awards

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College and two area towns were recognized Saturday night for their efforts to protect and restore the state’s coastal environment over the past year.
The N.C. Coastal Federation presented Pelican Awards, which recognize outstanding coastal conservation, to CCC, the town of Beaufort and town of Pine Knoll Shores, amongst others.
“The Pelican Awards were created to celebrate very special people and organizations who work to protect and restore our coast,” Todd Miller, NCCF executive director, said in a press release about the awards. “The recipients this year come from different walks of life, but still work tirelessly to keep our coast healthy and beautiful.”
The awards were presented Saturday evening during a 2021 Pelican Awards and Taste of the Coast celebration in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Beaufort received an award for exceptional leadership for clean coastal waters. NCCF education coordinator Rachel Bisesi said the town adopted a proactive ordinance in 2018 giving it authority to remove abandoned and derelict vessels from its navigable waters. This resulted in the removal of 12 vessels in 2018, when the town partnered with the Rachel Carson National Estuary Reserve.
In addition, in 2019, Beaufort was the first town to endorse the N.C. Marine Debris Action Plan, and it continues to take an active role in preventing marine debris.
According to the press release, the town has committed to reducing its stormwater impact on surrounding waters. Beaufort’s stormwater committee, made up of staff, university researchers and community partners, prepared and adopted a watershed restoration plan in 2018. Since then, the town has implemented several projects to address runoff, including the installation of porous pavement for parking at the Lennoxville boat ramp and Orange Street.
Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton and Commissioner Sharon Harker thanked the federation for the award.
Mayor Newton said, “Who wouldn’t want to be a clean coastal environment?”
Ms. Harker thanked the NCCF for its work and being a “great partner with coastal communities.”
Pine Knoll Shores received an award for dedicated advancement of nature-based resilience solutions.
Mayor John Brodman thanked the NCCF for the recognition, saying, “The federation has been a great partner. We’ve received over $350,000 in environmental enhancement grants thanks to them.”
According to the press release, in 2019, the federation partnered with the town to develop a watershed restoration plan, setting a framework for reducing the volume of stormwater reaching Bogue Sound and the ocean.
Facing chronic flooding due to the confluence of stormwater and groundwater, the town partnered with the Crystal Coast Country Club to create a multi-tiered approach to manage groundwater levels and improve infiltration capacity to decrease instances and severity of flooding. In addition, they are also implementing two more stormwater reduction projects and have built a 460-foot linear living shoreline to protect public access to Bogue Sound.
Carteret Community College received an award for outstanding leadership supporting living shorelines. According to the press release, faced with a constant battle to stop shoreline erosion threatening its campus, CCC, in partnership with the NCCF, students and community members, installed a living shoreline along its waterfront campus.
Hurricane Florence significantly eroded the campus shoreline, compromising an existing bulkhead and walkway only footsteps from classrooms and offices.
“College leaders noticed how well their decade-old living shoreline along the western portion of their property fared after the storm, and were incredibly impressed that the salt marsh and oyster habitats were still intact,” the press release states. “Instead of just repairing the shoreline and installing additional bulkheads, they did not hesitate to build another 1,250 feet of living shoreline on campus instead.”
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said she was honored to accept the award on behalf of the many individuals who assisted with the project.
“We are so grateful for this opportunity to partner with experts on this conservation project that increases our resiliency to storms and builds habitat for our beautiful campus,” she said.
Dr. Mancini invited guests to step outside the civic center to view the renovated shoreline, and many did.
Among those joining Dr. Mancini to accept the award was Eagle Scout Ryan Mroch, who helped organize efforts to relocate oysters from the area during the construction process. The NCCF presented Ryan with a small pelican statue in recognition of his outstanding efforts on the project.
Other winners of 2021 Pelican Awards include:
- Northeast Region: Terri Kirby-Hathaway for longtime excellence in North Carolina marine education, the town of Duck for dedicated community leadership and collaboration and Barbara and Andy DelVillar for outstanding volunteer service.
- Southeast Region: Cade Tharrington for exceptional volunteer contributions, Cape Fear Garden Club for outstanding community effort to beautify, conserve, educate and inspire and the town of Topsail Beach for dedicated leadership in coastal resiliency and conservation.
- Coastwide Awards: Brandon Puckett for leadership and expert scientific research advancing coastal restoration and Camilla Herlevich for exemplary lifetime dedication to saving critically important coastal lands and habitats.
