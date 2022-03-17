County consumers feel pinch of soaring gas prices

CARTERET COUNTY — County consumers continue to feel the sting of record high gas prices, caused by a drastic increase in crude oil costs following the Russian invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago.
While there has been some relief at the pumps this week thanks to a decrease in crude oil prices, it’s uncertain how long that trend will continue, according to AAA.
“It bears reminding that the cost of oil accounts for about 50% of what drivers pay at the pump,” Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson, said in a news release this week. “This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices.”
While uncertainty continues, county business owners, like Newport farmer Alan Willis, said the high prices are taking a toll.
“It’s costly,” Mr. Willis said. “It’s costing us more to operate our tractors and for the heating fuel for our greenhouses. It will be coming out of our profits, and I don’t know how much it will impact the food prices yet.”
On Thursday, regular gas prices in the county averaged $4.16 per gallon, ranging from $4.02 per gallon to $4.19 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy. Prices were higher for premium and diesel, which could be seen at $5.16 per gallon.
As of Thursday, the average gas price in North Carolina stood at $4.14 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy, with the national average $4.33 per gallon. That price is nearly 82 cents more than a month ago and $1.45 more than a year ago.
Farmers like Mr. Willis are trying to cut the use of fuel, but it’s difficult as spring planting season begins.
“Just the cost of fertilizer is up, along with the added fuel costs. It’s a whole lot of added expense,” he said. “We really don’t have a lot of choice on fuel consumption. I can cut down on a certain amount of trips across the fields, but we have to get the crops in. It also costs more to ship our products.”
Carteret County government is also trying to find ways to cut fuel usage with the skyrocketing prices, according to county public information officer Nick Wilson.
“Adjustments in county operations have been underway over the last few weeks, and no reduction in customer services is expected at this time,” Mr. Wilson said. “Internal changes at county government include relying more on electronic platforms such as Zoom and email to conduct business. Trips outside of the county are reviewed on a case-by-case basis at the present and must be approved by management before they are taken.”
With 94 public school buses operating in the county, Carteret County Schools public information officer Jennifer Johnson said, so far, the school system has continued normal operation of buses.
“We do buy our fuel in bulk, and we are still utilizing fuel from our last purchase, which means we haven’t felt the pain at the pump quite yet,” she said. “However, we have not seen this increase in diesel prices in decades. As a system, we will continue to do what it takes for our transportation system, critical to our students, to run smoothly and efficiently.”
Ms. Johnson said the last purchase of bulk diesel fuel by the system on Feb. 28 cost $3.09 per gallon.
Drivers can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. For more information, go to AAA.com/mobile.
Following are tips from AAA to cut down on vehicle gas consumption:
· When buying a car, look for models that offer the best fuel economy in their class. For most drivers, an optional larger and/or more-powerful engine is unnecessary.
· Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Modern cars don’t need “tune ups,” but regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy, performance and longevity.
· Take your car to a repair shop as soon as possible if the “check engine” light comes on. This indicates a problem that is causing excessive emissions and likely reducing fuel economy.
· Keep tires properly inflated. Under inflation reduces fuel economy, but more importantly, tires low on air degrade handling and braking, wear more rapidly and can overheat and blowout.
· Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.
· Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
· Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
· Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel. Many newer cars have automatic engine stop-start systems that do this.
· When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.
· When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.
· Accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle. This allows the automatic transmission to upshift into higher gears sooner, reducing engine rpm and saving fuel.
· Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
· If your car has a manual transmission, upshift as soon as you can without “lugging” the engine. When practical, you can also save fuel by skip-shifting – for example, going directly from first gear to third.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.