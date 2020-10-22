Carteret County Sheriff’s Office launches mobile app

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck announced Wednesday the release of the organization’s new smartphone app, which his office says will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with residents and visitors, providing information quickly to smartphone users.
According to a release, the CCSO app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com and is available for free download in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Carteret Sheriff NC.”
The app, which was in development for six months, offers quick access to items of public interest. Users can view community outreach information, provide comments and feedback, view contact information, submit a tip, search and view jail information and local inmates, receive emergency alert notifications, search sex offenders in the area, view the list of Carteret County’s most wanted, connect to social media, read the latest news and find out about upcoming events.
“Technology is evolving, and we are, too,” Sheriff Buck said in the CCSO’s release. “With today’s advances in technology, I think it’s important that we continue to keep up with the times in order to stay connected with our communities and our citizens. This mobile app serves as another great way we can keep the people informed of what we have going on throughout the county and we’re thrilled that we can provide this to the people of Carteret County.”
