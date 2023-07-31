MOREHEAD CITY — People have been sweating and seeking cool spaces during the recent heat wave and fish likely aren’t happy either.
Richard Ehrenkaufer, who lives in Emerald Isle, is a retired fisheries scientist and writes a fishing column for the New-Times under the pen name “Dr. Bogus.” He takes water temperature measurements daily in the surf in Emerald Isle and in Bogue Sound.
He said he measured an ocean surf temperature of 87 and a Bogue Sound temperature of 89 last Friday … in the morning.
“I’m sure it would have been a couple degrees higher if I’d waited until 4 p.m.,” he said. “But it’s hot. We don’t usually see temperatures like this until the end of August, so we’re about a month ahead.”
Ehrenkaufer said he’s not seen any dead fish or shellfish … yet. But he’s also been seeing fewer fish.
“Fish have what I call their ‘Goldilocks’ zone, where they are comfortable and happy, not too hot, not too cold, and it varies from species to species,” he said. “That’s why we see different fish coming and going at different times of the year.”
When fish don’t find the Goldilocks zone, they do the same thing humans do, Ehrenkaufer said.
“They don’t have Shibumi shades like we do, so they hide under docks and bridges or go into deeper water where it’s cooler,” he said. “They feed earlier in the morning or late at night. That’s why I tell people to fish at those times.”
So far, he said, fishing is “pretty dead” during the hottest times of the day but isn’t too bad if you go out at those somewhat cooler times. He saw a 6-pound speckled trout – huge, he said – caught off the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle early Monday morning and said finger mullet and shrimp, which many use for bait, appear to be doing well.
Mike Stanley, owner of the fishing pier, said business has been good, despite the sweltering temperatures, and people are still catching a variety of fish, including Spanish mackerel and speckled trout, even a few sheepshead.
The best news is that the extreme hot spell broke some Sunday and Monday, with rain and cloud cover and a little bit of a north wind, and water temperatures Monday morning had dropped to 83 in the ocean surf and 84 in Bogue Sound in Emerald Isle, according to Ehrenkaufer. Air temperatures dropped from the upper-80s and low-90s into the mid-80s but were predicted by the National Weather Service to return to the low-90s over the weekend.
There is, however, a continuing danger of fish kills, which happen almost every summer in estuarine waters, especially in the Neuse River and shallow creeks that feed it. Those nutrient-rich areas are prone to algae blooms during hot periods, and those blooms reduce the oxygen levels.
Jason Rock, biologist supervisor with the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, said Monday he had heard of no fish kills yet but said it's possible if the extreme hot spell resumes and continues.
He said he was not very concerned yet but will be if kills start.
“As long as this hot weather doesn’t go on for too long, we should be OK,” he said. But he also said there’s really nothing you can do about it.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
