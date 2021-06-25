RALEIGH — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency is accepting public comment until Sunday on a proposal that adds $34.6 million in federal Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant–Mitigation funding to the state’s existing action plan.
New funds are related to impacts from Hurricane Florence in September 2018. The proposed amendment details how the state proposes to use the funds to offer property buyout and incentives to homeowners in areas with a high risk of future storm impacts.
A total of more than $202.6 million in federal funds have been allocated to North Carolina for mitigation
The public comment period began May 28 and ends at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The draft amendment is available for review online. The public is strongly encouraged to submit comments by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov.
