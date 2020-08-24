Carteret County reports 26 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials reported 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the overall total to 480 known cases since March.
Of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, the county reports 52 are considered active as of Monday, while 422 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. To date, six Carteret County residents have died of complications related to COVID-19.
Carteret Health Care reported no COVID-19-related hospitalizations Monday.
The county provides case updates weekdays via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and on the Carteret County Health Department and Carteret County Government Facebook pages.
Health providers have reportedly conducted 6,321 COVID-19 tests, with 136 results pending. Three of the tests produced inconclusive results.
Officials continue to stress the three Ws: wear a face covering, wash your hands frequently and wait at least 6 feet apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.