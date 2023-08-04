MOREHEAD CITY - Morehead City came alive on Aug. 1 as residents joined the Morehead City Police Department, Morehead City Fire-EMS and various other local agencies for the annual National Night Out event at Rotary Park.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that takes place on the first Tuesday of August across the United States.
The event aims to foster positive police-community partnerships, strengthen relationships between local law enforcement and residents and promote crime prevention awareness.
The family-friendly gathering was held in Morehead City from 6 to 8 p.m. and showcased a display of vehicles and equipment from the participating agencies.
Children and adults had the opportunity to explore highway patrol and police cars, fire trucks, Division of Marine Fisheries boats and a U.S. Coast Guard vessel.
In addition to two ladder trucks, the local firehouse also showcased a new piece of equipment, a kid-friendly inflatable "Fire House" generously donated by the Big Rock Foundation.
"It's a way for the community to come out and get together as one with us in law enforcement, fire department, sheriff's office, Marine Fisheries and the Coast Guard," Morehead Police Department Capt. Tim Guthrie said. "It's about building relationships. With those relationships, it builds the community better and assists us in a time of need. We need them to see us as people and recognize us on the street. We want them to know they can come up and talk to us."
The event also served up an assortment of free hot dogs, hamburgers, sno-cones and fixings while supplies lasted.
Attendees eagerly participated in a raffle featuring items such as bicycles and backpacks, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Despite a brief weather hiccup at the beginning of the evening, the event was considered a success by Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones.
"This is one of the few times a year that we are able to gather the community as a whole and celebrate," Jones said. "All across America it's National Night Out, but it's also Morehead City's night out."
