CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret is moving away from verbatim minutes of town commission and planning board meetings and will now go to action minutes: audio-video recordings.
Those will be available to the public on the town’s new and improved website once it goes live.
“With the video recording of every meeting, I don't believe it's necessary to capture verbatim minutes of meeting discussions,” Town Manager Frank Rush said in his monthly oral and written report during the board of commissioners’ meeting Monday night in the town hall.
“Future meeting minutes will include a record of attendance, a general summary of public comments, a general summary of board discussion on each item, a summary of agenda packet supporting information for each item and a record of the board's decision or direction.
“The meeting videos will also be archived on the town's new website so that anyone can review the exact comments made by board members, town staff and the public.
Rush said town staff “have been preparing verbatim minutes the entire time I have been employed by the town, since June 2022, however, the board provided unanimous direction to transition to action minutes in July 2018.”
Rush noted it will be important for members of both boards to remember to speak clearly into the microphones so that verbal comments are recorded clearly.
Rush said the staff is working closely with CivicPlus on the design and implementation of the new website. The design is complete, and CivicPlus is working to migrate all town data and information to the new website.
“I expect to review the overall site later this month and hope to unveil the new website to the board and public at the Sept. 11 (commission) meeting.
Finally, Rush told commissioners that the town’s contractor, VC3, has begun providing support for town staff and is planning the deployment of new computers and telephones when town hall modifications are complete later this month. New cable is being installed in the town hall in conjunction with the current building modifications and will enable the town to cease its reliance on Wi-Fi for town operations.
He said he’s hopeful all the new equipment will be in operation by early September.
