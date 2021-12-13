BEAUFORT — Public library patrons may find some requested books and other materials delayed for the foreseeable future while state officials negotiate a new shipping contract with major providers.
Carteret County public information officer Nick Wilson confirmed Thursday the Carteret County Public Library system is one of many across the state impacted by a delayed contract that allows various library systems under N.C. Cardinal to circulate books and materials to other counties.
“Due to delays in statewide shipping contract negotiations, NC Cardinal has temporarily suspended resource sharing among member libraries,” he said. “Out of county requests have been placed on hold until the contract can be renewed.”
The contract expired Nov. 27.
Library patrons can still use N.C. Cardinal to renew and place materials on hold, but books coming from other counties will not be shipped. Previously requested materials are also delayed.
Books and materials coming from other branches within the county’s system will be transported uninterrupted.
Mr. Wilson said N.C. Cardinal has not received a status update on the contract negotiations with UPS and FedEx under the contract used state governmentwide.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to see a resolution soon so we can continue to business as usual,” he said.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackiesreports.
