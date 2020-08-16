K-12 students will report to class Monday under hybrid reopening plan

BEAUFORT — As an estimated 8,000 Carteret County students prepare to report Monday for the first day of the 2020-21 academic year, it will be an opening day like none seen before due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Many students will attend classes under a hybrid plan that involves pupils attending on site two days a week, with remote learning three days a week.
An estimated 30% will attend through total remote learning, according to Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, who will oversee his first school opening in the county. He began his new post July 1.
“We’re estimating right now that about 70 percent will attend under the hybrid option,” he said, adding that final enrollment figures aren’t yet available as registration continues.
Under the plan, approved by the Carteret County Board of Education July 22, students will alternate in-person days each week. Students, prekindergarten through grade 12, will be assigned a cohort, A or B.
The two groups will alternate days, with cohort A attending onsite Monday and Tuesday with cohort B at home with remote learning. Wednesday will be a remote learning day for all students and a teacher planning and conference day. Thursday and Friday, cohort B will attend onsite, with cohort A students doing remote learning.
As of Thursday, there were 589 teachers employed with the county school system, with hiring still underway to fill vacancies. The number of vacancies was not provided by presstime. In addition, the percentage of teachers who were doing remote teaching only was not provided.
Dr. Jackson praised administrators, teachers, staff and families for their perseverance to get the school year underway in a difficult time.
“We’re extremely thankful for the hard work of our employees in getting schools ready in such an unusual year,” he said. “We appreciate the grace and understanding of our parents and families as we operate in a very new way. It’s just an honor to serve the families of Carteret County.”
He said the safety of students and staff will be the top priority and reflected in many ways as students get on buses or are dropped off on campus by parents.
Morehead City Primary School nurse Susan Wainwright said parents dropping off children in person must stand 6 feet apart outside the school building as they wait for their child’s temperature to be taken. Parents will not be allowed to enter the building with their child. Students will also be asked basic medical questions.
Students taking buses will be required to have their temperature taken by the bus driver before they are allowed to get on the bus. They will also be asked basic health questions.
Parents must accompany elementary-age students at the bus stop in the event they have a fever. If they have a 100.4-degree temperature or higher, parents will be required to take their children home.
During the day, Ms. Wainwright said if a student becomes sick and is displaying COVID-type symptoms, they will go to an isolated place while guardians are called. In the event several children become sick, Ms. Wainwright said the school’s multipurpose room has been set aside as an isolation area.
Each school has devised a similar, but unique plan, she added.
At the high school level, where many students drive to school, Ms. Wainwright said students will be required to have their temperatures checked and answer health questions prior to entering buildings.
As for sanitation, Ms. Wainwright said buses will be sanitized after the morning and afternoon runs. Stringent cleaning guidelines are also being taken within buildings.
West Carteret High School freshman Chandler Almond, who was picking up a Chromebook and getting his bus route information Tuesday, said he was ready to get back to school and will be attending onsite and remotely.
“I’m excited to get to go to school,” he said. “It’s going to be kind of weird with the cohort thing and not going to school three days a week. I wish we were in school five days a week. As long as we wear masks, we should be fine.”
WCHS senior Sydney Eure, who was making an educational video to help students understand what to expect on opening day, agreed.
“Obviously this is not ideal,” she said. “But I’m just trying to make the most of what it is and stay positive.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.