Emerald Isle calls off search for potential missing swimmer, no individual found

EMERALD ISLE — Emergency crews from the town of Emerald Isle responded to a call near Bogue Inlet Pier regarding a water rescue around 7 p.m. Monday.
According to a press release from the town, search and rescue efforts were conducted, but no individual was found.
The search was called off at dark.
As of Tuesday morning, there is no confirmed missing person reported and no additional information.
The town continues to post red flags on beaches, indicating there is a high rip current risk, and officials encourage visitors to stay out of the water.
