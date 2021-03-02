State Emergency Management Director Sprayberry tours Carteret County vaccine clinic Tuesday

MOREHEAD CITY — State Director of Emergency Management Michael Sprayberry toured Carteret County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday morning to observe its operation and gather ideas for large scale clinics that will soon begin in Greensboro.
“I was invited here to see an efficient vaccination clinic,” Mr. Sprayberry said during his tour of the clinic set up in the old Kmart in Morehead City. “I appreciate the hospitality, and you have a really wonderful operation here. I’m going to watch and take this information back to Greensboro to implement some of the lessons I learn during this tour.”
Last week, OBX Today reported Mr. Sprayberry visited the Dare County clinic in Kill Devis Hills, as well.
He said the state plans to start offering 20,000 vaccinations a day at large scale clinics in the Four Seasons complex in Greensboro. The clinics will be offered for eight weeks to speed up the number of people receiving vaccinations.
The state director said he was impressed with the efficiency of Carteret County’s clinic.
“You can’t make this happen without volunteers like the Rotary Clubs, hospitals and other volunteers. That’s the American way,” he said.
Mr. Sprayberry added that Wednesday, March 10 marks the one-year anniversary since the state opened its Emergency Operations Center in response to the pandemic.
“I know people are fatigued, but we are in the home stretch,” he said.
Mr. Sprayberry pointed out that as of Tuesday, about 2.5 million North Carolina residents have been vaccinated.
With Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine just approved, Mr. Sprayberry said the state has already received 83,000 doses, but he was not sure how those will be dispersed across the state.
In the meantime, County Director of Emergency Services Stephen Rea said the county is receiving about 2,000 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines per week and administering them as soon as they come in.
“This week we’ll be giving about 2,600 doses,” he said.
While each clinic is averaging about 1,200 shots, Mr. Rea said he hopes to see that increase.
“We could be doing up to 2,500 a day with the volunteer base and space we now have,” he said. “We’re looking to expand our vaccinations as soon as possible.”
There are currently about 6,000 people on the county’s vaccine waiting list.
“That’s compared to 16,000 about a month ago,” he said.
With school staff now able to receive vaccinations, Mr. Rea said teachers have begun signing up.
“We will get to them as soon as possible,” he said, adding that they are still vaccinating those 65 and older, as well.
The next group to receive vaccinations will be essential personnel, such as firefighters, police officers and grocery store workers, according to Mr. Rea. They can begin receiving vaccinations March 10.
“We’re still trying to define who falls in that category,” he said.
Those wanting to sign up for vaccinations should call 252-728-8550, option 2.
Editor's note: This article was updated at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, to correct a cutline.
