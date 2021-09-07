Carteret County adds 120 new COVID-19 cases over Labor Day weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported Tuesday it has confirmed 120 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, though the number of active cases stayed relatively steady over the same time period.
There was no COVID-19 update Monday due to county offices being closed for the Labor Day holiday.
The new cases reported Tuesday bring Carteret County’s overall total to 6,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. There were 257 active cases reported Tuesday, up slightly from the 252 active cases Friday.
Recovered cases increased as well, to stand at 6,529 as of Tuesday afternoon, while deaths remain at 64.
Meanwhile, COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care are up again with 24 patients at the facility for treatment Tuesday. The hospital paused elective surgeries in response, a decision officials said it will revisit on a daily basis while trends continue to elevate case numbers and hospitalizations statewide.
Also Tuesday, the county reached 50% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 54% of the population has at least one dose of the vaccine. To schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19, call the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2.
