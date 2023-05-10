EMERALD ISLE — Two county residents were injured when they were hit by a motorist while riding bikes Saturday, May 6 in the 8th Annual Bike the Banks event in Emerald Isle.
According to an Emerald Isle police report, at approximately 7:52 a.m. a call was dispatched to emergency services in reference to two bicyclists that were hit at the intersection of Coast Guard Road and Deer Horn Drive.
Police identified the bicyclists as Patrick Kelly of Beaufort and Michael Bridges of Beaufort.
The driver of the vehicle was Leslie Aycock of Michigan, according to police.
Both bicyclists were headed east on Coast Guard Road and the driver of the vehicle was headed North on Deer Horn Drive.
According to the report, the driver of the vehicle failed to yield the right of way to the bicyclists by running a stop sign and collided with the two riders. Both bicyclists were transported by Emerald Isle EMS and eventually air lifted for treatment.
Town Manager Matt Zapp said Tuesday both cyclists have been released from the hospital.
Bike the Banks features three rides: 10, 50 and 100 miles.
The premier event of the day is the century ride, at 100 miles, which is an out-and-back ride that takes participants from the Emerald Isle Community Center down Bogue Banks to Fort Macon State Park, then back to Atlantic Beach, over to Morehead City, through Beaufort and Down East Carteret County to the Cape Lookout Lighthouse, at least as close as you can get on a bicycle.
There is also a 50 mile out-and-back ride to Fort Macon. This ride begins at the Community Center, goes to the Point in Emerald Isle, then down the island to Fort Macon and back.
The final ride, a 10-mile fun ride, is designed as a more leisurely ride for adults and families. It begins at the Community Center and follows the Emerald Isle Bike and Pedestrian Path to the Eastern Ocean Regional Access parking lot in Emerald Isle, near mile marker 15.
The ride is held to promote bike riding in Carteret County and to raise funds to support the Emerald Isle Bike and Pedestrian Path that runs for 12 miles throughout town.
