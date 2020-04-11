MOREHEAD CITY — The city is considering launching a loan program to help small, local businesses stay afloat through the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis.
The city council discussed the potential program during a workshop held Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the in-person meeting was limited to members of the council, select staff and a News-Times reporter, but others could attend virtually via the online meeting platform Zoom.
City Manager Ryan Eggleston introduced the proposed program to the council, explaining it is meant to provide emergency relief to small businesses that cannot currently operate due to the ordered closure of non-essential businesses.
According to a draft resolution outlining specifics of the program, the short-term loans would be used for paying up to two months’ rent or mortgage/interest payments in order to prevent eviction or foreclosure of storefronts during the state of emergency declaration.
“The essence of it is to try to help get a small amount of cash in the hands of our local businesses, folks who have brick-and-mortar stores in the corporate limits of Morehead City,” Mr. Eggleston said. “It basically would be tied to their rent or mortgage payment or interest on their business and would allow them just an opportunity, in a quick fashion, to get some revenue to help offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
If the city council adopts the draft resolution as presented during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, the city would make approximately $300,000 available in loans to qualifying small businesses within Morehead City. The businesses would receive a maximum of $2,500 per month for up to two months, for a total of up to $5,000 per small business.
Mr. Eggleston described the loans as “gap funding” for small businesses to stay afloat long enough until federal money through the Small Business Association or other sources comes through. Small businesses who wish to access the funds would have to meet certain criteria to be considered and submit an application to the city for review.
However, some council members expressed hesitation at creating such a program because of the potential complications it could create for the city.
“The devil is always in the details, and this gives me a good thumbnail of the overall objective of the program, but what are the details?” Councilman Bill Taylor asked. “Who’s going to manage these loans? Is it a bank? How long will it take to implement? What is the failure rate of nonpayment? … These are the things I’d like to know before we agree to this.”
Councilwoman Keri McCann, who owns Jack’s Waterfront Bar and Restaurant, said, as a small business owner who is tapped into the local business community, the loan program sounded like a good idea that could help a number of struggling businesses.
“I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that the SBA and the banks are not streamlining this process,” she said. “…This would be a tremendous help to some of our businesses who just need to bridge the gap to survive.”
The other council members agreed the program would be beneficial for small businesses, but they wanted more information before deciding whether to approve it. The members also suggested the city look into other ways to help small businesses, such as suspending utility payments until the coronavirus crisis has passed.
The council directed Mr. Eggleston to consult with city attorney Derek Taylor about the program and present more information during the upcoming regular meeting set for Tuesday.
Also during last week’s workshop, the council:
- Reviewed a draft resolution authorizing electronic meetings and laying out procedures for conducting electronic meetings.
- Heard an update on the city’s health insurance plan.
- Reviewed a resolution adopting policy prohibiting discrimination in programs and services and in activities receiving federal financial assistance. The policy is a new federal regulation to receive federal financial assistance.
- Heard updates from city department heads on the COVID-19 response.
The council could take action on the items presented last week at its regular monthly meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building. Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting electronically must contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell by email at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or by calling 252-726-6848, ext. 139, for information on how to connect via internet or phone.
