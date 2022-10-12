If you would like to add your contest to the list, please submit your details to Matthew Adkins at matthew@thenewstimes.com
Oct 22: Halloween Bash, 6 p.m., Carteret County Speedway, 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd, Swansboro.
Oct 22: Halloween Costume Party, 8 p.m., The Bar at Norris Station, 747 Chatham St., Newport.
Oct 27: Halloween Costume Party Blacklight Paint & Chill, CHC Morehead City, 2900 Arendell St., Morehead City.
Oct 28: Nightmare on Chatham Street, 5 p.m., Shortway Brewing Co., 230 Chatham St., Newport.
Oct 28: Kids Halloween Costume Contest, 6 p.m., Carolina Home and Garden, 4778 HWY 24 East, Newport.
Oct 28: Baked Bingo: Halloween Edition, 8 p.m., CHC Morehead City, 2900 Arendell St., Morehead City.
Oct 29: Halloween Costume Contest, 6 p.m., Bogue Sound Distillery, Bogue.
Oct 29: Adult Halloween Monster Mash, 6 p.m., Carolina Home and Garden, 4778 HWY 24 East, Newport.
Oct 29: Halloween Costume Contest Party, 8 p.m., Jack's Waterfront Bar, 513 Evans St., Morehead City.
Oct 29: Halloween Dance, 8 p.m., Newport Moose Lodge, 456 Roberts Rd., Newport.
Oct 29: Halloween Costume Contest, 11 p.m., TackleBox Tavern, 107 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach.
Oct 31: Halloween Costume Contest, 6 p.m., Tight Lines Pub & Brewing Co., 709 Arendell St., Morehead City.
