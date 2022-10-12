Halloween Scene

Several familiar, and sometimes frightening, characters showed up for the annual Halloweenie Roast, last year. Adults and children came costumed to enjoy the festivities at Olde Towne Square, including Erin Wauters of Swansboro, dressed as the Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wizard of Oz.” Her children – Jack, 7, Evelyn 5, Delia, 3, and Flannery, 6 months – completed the scene. (Pete Rulon photo)

If you would like to add your contest to the list, please submit your details to Matthew Adkins at matthew@thenewstimes.com

Oct 22: Halloween Bash, 6 p.m., Carteret County Speedway, 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd, Swansboro.

Oct 22: Halloween Costume Party, 8 p.m., The Bar at Norris Station, 747 Chatham St., Newport.
Oct 27: Halloween Costume Party Blacklight Paint & Chill, CHC Morehead City, 2900 Arendell St., Morehead City.
Oct 28: Nightmare on Chatham Street, 5 p.m., Shortway Brewing Co., 230 Chatham St., Newport.
Oct 28: Kids Halloween Costume Contest, 6 p.m., Carolina Home and Garden, 4778 HWY 24 East, Newport.
Oct 28: Baked Bingo: Halloween Edition, 8 p.m., CHC Morehead City, 2900 Arendell St., Morehead City.
Oct 29: Halloween Costume Contest, 6 p.m., Bogue Sound Distillery, Bogue.
Oct 29: Adult Halloween Monster Mash, 6 p.m., Carolina Home and Garden, 4778 HWY 24 East, Newport.
Oct 29: Halloween Costume Contest Party, 8 p.m., Jack's Waterfront Bar, 513 Evans St., Morehead City.
Oct 29: Halloween Dance, 8 p.m., Newport Moose Lodge, 456 Roberts Rd., Newport.
Oct 29: Halloween Costume Contest, 11 p.m., TackleBox Tavern, 107 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach.
Oct 31: Halloween Costume Contest, 6 p.m., Tight Lines Pub & Brewing Co., 709 Arendell St., Morehead City.

