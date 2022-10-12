Several familiar, and sometimes frightening, characters showed up for the annual Halloweenie Roast, last year. Adults and children came costumed to enjoy the festivities at Olde Towne Square, including Erin Wauters of Swansboro, dressed as the Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wizard of Oz.” Her children – Jack, 7, Evelyn 5, Delia, 3, and Flannery, 6 months – completed the scene. (Pete Rulon photo)