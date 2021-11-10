CAMP LEJEUNE — A teenager from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune has been awarded the Jimmy Trimble Scholarship from the American Veterans Center and will escort World War II veterans to Guam and Iwo Jima next spring for the Reunion of Honor, the 77th anniversary of the battles at those sites.
Young Marines Master Gunnery Sgt. Eric Phung, a 17-year-old senior at Lejeune High School on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, attended 24th annual conference of the American Veterans Center Saturday in Washington, D.C., to receive his honors. As part of the prestigious award, he will join nine other youth members of the Young Marines as they travel to the island of Iwo Jima, which is accessible only one day a year.
Eric joined the Young Marines in 2015 when he was 11 years old, according to a release.
“The best part of being a Young Marine is being able to meet and have experiences that I would not otherwise have had,” he said. “Some of those experiences include attending the National Flight Academy, attending a Sailing Adventure School, and completing a service project in Hawaii. I’ve been able to meet Young Marines, Adult Volunteers, and Veterans who have mentored and motivated me. I’ve also had opportunities to volunteer and support our military communities, so that they may never feel that they are forgotten.”
The Jimmy Trimble Scholarship is awarded annually to two Young Marines who exemplify the qualities of James Trimble III, a star athlete who passed up the opportunity to play professional baseball to first serve in the Marines. He died at age 19 on March 1, 1945, in the battle of Iwo Jima.
“Jimmy Trimble gave up professional baseball and despite many other offers, he remained focused on serving his country and remaining in combat,” said retired Marine Col. William Davis, national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “We are grateful to the American Veterans Center for keeping his spirit alive and for allowing the Young Marines to play a key role in that effort.”
Eric was an honor graduate from recruit training, both junior and senior leadership school, was named Pyramid Rock Unit Young Marine of the Year for 2020 and was the 1st California Regiment Young Marine of the Year for 2020-21.
Outside of Young Marines, Eric maintains over a 4.0 weighted GPA and is a member of the varsity football team at his high school. His goal is to attend the University of Hawaii in Manoa and study sports medicine or kinesiology, the release states.
“To have been selected for the Jimmy Trimble Scholarship means there are those who believe I am capable of properly honoring his legacy,” he said. “Being able to escort veterans to Guam and Iwo Jima is a huge deal, and I will be given an opportunity to pay my respects to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This is truly a chance of a lifetime.”
After graduating college, Eric would like to work closely with athletes and other sports-minded individuals so they can develop their skills in a way that prevents them from injuries. He would also like to work with injured athletes so they can stay motivated, which will ultimately help in speeding up their recovery.
Eric is the son of Quyen and Lori Phung. Quyen Phung is an active duty chief warrant officer 4 in the Marine Corps and so far, has served for 23 years. Eric also has a sister, Emily Phung.
