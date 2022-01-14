Morehead City man wins $1M lottery prize on scratch-off bought at Handy Mart New Year’s Eve

MOREHEAD CITY — With less than five hours left in 2021, Joseph Rose of Morehead City said he celebrated his most exciting New Year’s Eve ever when he won a $1 million lottery prize.
“2021 went out with a bang,” said Mr. Rose on Monday as he collected his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
The celebration began the night of Dec. 31 at the Handy Mart on Arendell Street, when Mr. Rose, who works for a landscaping company, stopped for a drink on his way to a New Year’s Eve dinner with friends. He said earlier in the day he had won $250 on a scratch-off and decided to try his luck again.
Rose bought a $20 Winter Winnings ticket and took it to the parking lot to scratch it. After seeing the match, he ran back into the store to use the ticket scanner to make sure of his win.
“It blew me away,” said Mr. Rose of his win. “I can’t quit smiling. It’s going to take a whole lot to top this one.”
His good luck made Mr. Rose the first winner of one of the two top prizes in the Winter Winnings game, but it was not his first big scratch-off win. Five and a half years ago, in July 2016, Mr. Rose won a $150,000 prize on a Wheel of Fortune scratch-off.
With this win, Mr. Rose had a choice of a $1 million annuity, getting $50,000 a year for 20 years, or choosing a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the $600,000 in cash and, after state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,066.
Mr. Rose said he plans to do some home improvements and invest the rest for retirement. “It was a blessing,” he said. “Somebody was going to win it. I’m glad it was me. It’s going to make life a little easier.”
Mr. Rose isn’t the only Carteret County resident who won a large lottery prize New Year’s Eve. Joan Campbell of Newport tried her luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket New Year’s Eve and won a $154,067 jackpot.
Ms. Campbell bought her Lucky 7’s ticket from the C Co Mini-Mart on Highway 70 in Newport. She claimed her prize Jan. 4 at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $109,404.
More information on the N.C. Education Lottery is available on the lottery website nclottery.com/Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.