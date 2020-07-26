MOREHEAD CITY — Two state fisheries committees will jointly meet Thursday to review and take action on a public relations project.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Funding Committee will meet jointly with the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Fishing Resource Fund Committee by webinar at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The public may listen to the meeting by phone or view presentations in real-time online. Directions for calling in by phone or joining the webinar online, including information on system requirements and testing, are available at the website portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/listen-public-meeting.
Public comment will not be accepted during the meeting. Members of the public may submit written comments until 5 p.m. Tuesday online at the website deq.nc.gov/commercial-fishing-resource-funding-committees-comment-form or mail them to July 2020 CFRF Meeting Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Comments must be received by the division by 5 p.m. July 28. Public comment will not be accepted by email.
The committees will review and vote on extending the current N.C. Commercial Fishing Public Relations project by six months with 50% of the budget from 2020 under the current guidelines. The committees voted to request this proposal at their June 3 meeting. The meeting agenda and meeting packet are available at the website portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/073020-cfrf-meeting-information.
The Commercial Fishing Resource Fund receives money from an increase in commercial fishing license fees that took effect in 2015. The fund pays for observer coverage to fulfill the state’s obligations under incidental take permits for sea turtles and Atlantic sturgeon under the federal Endangered Species Act. Any additional money is to be used for projects to develop and support sustainable commercial fishing in the state.
Spending for these projects must be approved by the funding committee, which is made up of six commercial fishing representatives, and the Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Fishing Resource Fund Committee, comprised of members of the commission holding the three commercial fishing seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.