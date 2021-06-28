County commission gives Cape Carteret $63,670 for trail segment construction

CAPE CARTERET — Carteret County commissioners voted unanimously June 21 to donate $63,670 to Cape Carteret to help the town complete a section of a pedestrian and bike trail along Highway 24.
Commissioner Robin Comer, who represents western Carteret on the county board, made the motion during the panel’s monthly meeting in the administration building in Beaufort.
“They have been fighting to find grants anyway they can,” Mr. Comer said in pitching the contribution to fellow commissioners.
Cape Carteret town manager Zach Steffey had asked the county for $154,695, which, if combined with the $63,670 in local motor vehicle tax funds the town has on hand, would have yielded the $218,365 needed for construction of a section of the Cape Carteret Trail. The stretch is from the Handy Mart convenience store to White Oak Elementary School along the westbound lanes of the highway.
However, Mr. Comer’s motion was to match the money the town has on hand. He said that followed precedent, since the town several years ago put up $125,000 of its own money for trail construction and the county matched it.
The idea for the multi-use trail came from Mike Curtis, then the town’s attorney, and the Gateway Alliance for Western Carteret, a business-promotion group. The town approved the project in 2015 and hoped to have it finished by 2018 using grants and donations. It runs along Highway 24, Taylor Notion Road and Highway 58 in roughly a 3-mile triangle.
The town has received several small grants, but none recently, and town voters in 2020 narrowly rejected a $1.2 million bond referendum that would have allowed officials to complete the project. The town also applied for $500,000 from the state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, but did not secure the grant.
The segment from Handy Mart to WOES is one of the most expensive, if not the most expensive, segments, since it crosses wetlands and 493 feet of it have to be boardwalk, not asphalt or concrete. The remaining 1,018 feet of the segment will be asphalt.
The county’s funds will come out of the fiscal 2020-21 budget, Mr. Comer said. He added that he expects the town to spend its own money before it can spend the county contribution.
The commissioner said in the past, he was a “naysayer” on sidewalk projects, but has come to believe they are good and provide access to businesses without driving, as well as offer recreation opportunities.
The planned segment is crucial, according to Mr. Steffey.
In a memo requesting the county funds, he said it will “provide a variety of valuable benefits to Carteret County residents,” including those who live in the town, by linking the elementary school to the Western Carteret Public Library on Taylor Notion Road and connecting residential areas of town to commercial areas, including Carteret Crossing Shopping Center.
Mr. Steffey also said, “An investment in the Highway 24 connector segment would represent a strategic partnership between Cape Carteret and Carteret County to increase mobility, safety, fitness and the overall quality of life.”
Friday, Mr. Steffey said in an email the town “greatly appreciates the Carteret County Commissioner’s [sic] support of the Cape Carteret Trail Project and their financial partnership on completing the important Highway 24 Trail Connector segment.
“We will continue to seek grants and other funding opportunities to bring this project to fruition,” he added.
