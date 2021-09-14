Carteret confirms 163 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 369 now considered active

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Carteret County increased significantly Tuesday as health officials reported one of the largest single-day jumps in confirmed cases seen throughout the pandemic.
The County Health Department reported 163 new cases Tuesday, with active cases going from 227 reported Monday to 369 as of Tuesday afternoon. Total confirmed cases stood at 7,250, with 6,809 recoveries and 72 deaths.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care declined slightly, from 22 Monday to 20 as of Tuesday. However, the number is still much higher than it was earlier in the summer before the most recent surge of cases and hospitalizations being driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus.
The majority of COVID-positive patients at CHC are not fully vaccinated, with only two of the 20 reportedly fully vaccinated.
The county had a test positivity rate of 10.5% Tuesday, compared to a statewide rate of 13%.
As of Tuesday, 50% of all Carteret County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 55% of residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
To receive the vaccine through the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment. The vaccine is free of charge to anyone aged 12 years or older.
