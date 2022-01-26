Active cases go up in Carteret County as positivity rate remains high

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported an uptick in active COVID-19 cases Wednesday compared to Monday, with health officials adding 375 new confirmed cases to the total in two days.
Carteret County has recorded 11,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, with 205 considered active Wednesday afternoon. There were 180 active cases reported Monday.
To date, 107 Carteret County residents have died from COVID-19 and 11,309 cases have recovered.
Hospitalizations stayed the same as Monday with 24 patients reportedly at Carteret Health Care with the virus Wednesday afternoon. The majority of those hospitalized, 16, are reportedly not fully vaccinated.
The county’s percent positivity remains high at 27.8%, largely unchanged from Monday’s rate of 27.7%. The statewide rate stood at 32.4% as of Wednesday, down slightly from a pandemic-high of 37.8% Monday.
