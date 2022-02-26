Cedar Point annexes residential properties at request of owners

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point grew a bit, geographically and financially, as town commissioners voted unanimously to approve three voluntary annexation requests Tuesday night.
The action came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The three properties are 133 Boat Landing Drive, owned by Allyson Hudson; 144 Hickory Hills Road, owned by James and Teresa Burch; and 238 White Oak St., owned by Durwood Hudson.
All petitioned the town for annexation after a vote by commissioners last year to send out a letter to almost all property owners in the extraterritorial jurisdiction – an area of county land where the town exercises planning and zoning control – asking if the owners would be interested in joining the town.
In the letter, town manager David Rief told the property owners that many of them would pay a slightly lower total tax bill, largely because the town offers garbage service included in the property tax rate.
For example, a letter to one ETJ property owner on Sandy Shore Lane stated that even with the addition of the town tax bill of $125.75 to the county tax bill of $281.33, the owner’s total tax bill would drop from $547.11 to $515.86. That’s because the property owner would no longer pay the county’s $157 green box fee, just the $15 landfill fee.
Cedar Point’s garbage fee is included in the municipal property tax rate of 14.75 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Mr. Rief’s letter also touted the ability for annexed residents to vote for commissioners whose decisions affect their lives. In addition, those annexed into town can run for town commission.
The latest annexation approvals followed several others last year. What the town gets is a little bit more tax money.
Involuntary annexations are almost impossible in North Carolina because of laws the state General Assembly adopted years ago to protect residents who didn’t want to live in municipalities.
Before those laws, municipalities routinely annexed outlying residents, contending it was fair because those residents used the streets and parks and other municipal amenities without paying the taxes for upkeep.
In the annexations Tuesday night, Cedar Point gained property worth about $302,000. At the current property tax rate of 14.75 cents, that generates about $445 in tax revenue for the town.
Also during the meeting, Mr. Rief reported that contractors working for the town are making street improvements approved by commissioners earlier this year. The contractors have until the end of June 1 to complete the work.
Finally, the board voted unanimously to accept the 2020-21 audit report from certified public accountant Austin Eubanks. It showed the town was in good financial shapes and found no issues in the financial reporting.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
