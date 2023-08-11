MOREHEAD CITY - The Comprehensive CAMA (Coastal Area Management Act) Land Use Plan, which has been under review and revision for over a year, was unanimously adopted Aug. 8 at the Morehead City regular council meeting.
During this time, several changes were made based on initial council review, including clarifying the town's boundaries, qualifying skewed data due to the time of the 2020 census, removing confusing maps, adding information about transportation project implementation and discussing alternative street design for stormwater management.
The plan received preliminary approval from city council in February and soon after passed a completeness review by the N.C. Division of Coastal Management.
In July, the plan was reviewed and unanimously recommended by the town's planning board and committee.
Now that it has the final approval from city council, the plan will be submitted to the Coastal Resources Commission for official certification.
Jonathan Whitehurst of Kimley-Horn, the consulting firm leading the project, provided a status update and discussed the adoption process during the meeting.
Whitehurst expressed appreciation for the community's engagement throughout the planning process, highlighting the input received from local officials and residents.
"We had these pulses of activity throughout the planning process that generated quite a bit of input," Whitehurst said. "There was a lot of participation, a lot of hours invested in the process, and from the consultant point of view, quite a bit of data points in comments to go through that really gave shape to the plan."
The plan's structure has remained largely unchanged since its initial presentation, Whitehurst explained, and is organized around key sections of a future land use map, policy framework and implementation plan.
Whitehurst also noted that while the study area encompassed both the city limits and the ETJ (Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction), the plan does not obligate the city to invest in the ETJ.
Throughout the planning process, certain topics emerged as needing additional attention, such as housing and economic development. To address these areas, the plan incorporated more focused discussions and provisions.
The plan's implementation section comprises three key components: transportation recommendations, parks and recreation recommendations and a detailed action plan for the next decade and beyond.
Following the public hearing, the council voted unanimously to adopt the Comprehensive CAMA Land Use Plan, marking a milestone in the city's development and growth strategy.
The plan's implementation is expected to shape the city's trajectory over the next several years, with provisions for regular updates every five years or so to ensure continued effectiveness.
The entire 165-page document is available for view online at https://moreheadcitync.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.