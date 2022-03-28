BEAUFORT — About 8.5% of county teachers left the profession during the 2020-21 school year, up 2 percentage points from the 6.5% the previous year, according to a state report released in early March during the State Board of Education meeting in Raleigh.
Of the county’s 601 teachers, 51 left teaching in 2020-21, with half of those citing personal reasons, which includes things like pursuing other careers, relocating and retirement.
In addition, 10 teachers left the county to teach in other school districts in 2020-21, down from 17 the previous year.
Statewide, of the 94,328 teachers employed by the state’s public schools in 2020-21, 8.2 percent left the profession, representing 7,735 teachers. That compares to 7.53% statewide the previous year.
The state report tracks teachers from March to March of each reporting year, and 2020-21 reflects the first year of the pandemic.
Of the report, Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, in an email to the News-Times, said, “It is always hard to see teachers leave the classroom or the profession, especially this past year on the heels of the pandemic, one of the most challenging times in education. Of course, teachers leave the profession for very understandable reasons such as retirement, a spouse’s job change, moving from the area, etc. We value our teachers' expertise and leadership and while happy for them individually, we are always saddened when their life’s journey takes them into new adventures. We work hard to appropriately address any areas of need as quickly and as thoroughly as possible.”
Dr. Jackson further said that he and his staff would be analyzing data from the report to see where positive things have happened and to address areas of concern.
The report tracks four categories of reasons given by teachers leaving the profession, as well as those who leave one local school district to teach in another.
For Carteret County, 25 teachers, or 49% of those leaving the profession, cited personal reasons, such as family responsibilities, relocation, teaching in another state, health and retired with reduced benefits.
The county school system initiated the termination of three teachers, although the specific reasons were not cited. That category includes dismissal, non-renewal of contracts, resignation in lieu of dismissal or non-renewal and did not obtain or maintain license.
Fourteen county teachers left for reasons beyond the school district’s control. That category includes reduction in force, retired with full benefits, deceased, end-of-term and resigned due to military orders.
Nine teachers listed other reasons for resigning, which includes unknown reasons.
As well as tracking the number and reasons teachers leave the profession, the report tracks teacher vacancies on the first and 40th days of each school year. As of the first day of the 2020-21 academic year, there were eight vacant teaching positions in county classrooms. By the 40th day, there were four vacancies. The county’s vacancy rate was .66%.
The 2020-21 vacancy rate was lower than 2019-20, when eight vacancies were reported on the first day and 10 on the 40th day, representing a 1.7% vacancy rate.
For 2020-21, vacant positions were reported in county classrooms in an elementary enhancement class, middle school English language arts and social studies, and high school science and exceptional children’s programs.
For the 2021-22 school year, Dr. Jackson said there are currently 20 teacher vacancies. He added that typically the areas of greatest need are exceptional children’s, math and science positions.
Dr. Jackson said the school system is doing a number of things to decrease the number of vacancies and attract teachers. One of the most recent efforts is the Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship Program, which will award up to one graduate of each county high school a scholarship to Carteret Community College and a state-supported college or university to pursue a teaching degree.
Upon receiving the degree, the scholarship recipient will return to teach in the county public school system.
Dr. Jackson said other efforts to retain teachers include increasing fair compensation for teachers and employees, such as increasing local supplements. The system also offers a comprehensive employee assistance program with free access to counseling, legal help, financial advice and other online services.
In addition, he said human resource teams attend local, regional and sometimes national job fairs and maintain close relationships with the state’s university system to identify graduates who would be good candidates for the school system.
Based on vacant teaching positions statewide as of the first and 40th day of school, the highest numbers of vacancies were reported in elementary grades (core areas of math, English language arts, science, social studies), special education across all grade levels and math at the middle and high school levels.
In a press release regarding the state report, State Board of Education Chairman Eric Davis said, “While this data from last year may appear to be encouraging, current staffing shortages and a high likelihood of the Great Resignation hitting our schools at the end of this school year should challenge us all to aggressively launch additional district and state level strategies to retain staff and fill vacancies before the next school year.”
State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said the report tells a different story than the anecdotal one that suggested teachers were leaving their jobs in large numbers during the first year of the pandemic because of the many challenges they faced.
“To be sure, attrition from the state’s teacher corps remains a concern and a challenge that we must address more aggressively,” Ms. Truitt said in the press release, “but the numbers for the 2020-21 school year show that the state didn’t see a big surge in teachers leaving the classroom, at least in the first 12 months of the pandemic. We’ll be assessing the impact of the second year of the pandemic when we’re able to analyze data from the 2021-22 school year.”
