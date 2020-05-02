Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier to reopen as Emerald Isle gears up for summer

EMERALD ISLE — As the town gradually gears up for more visitation, the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier, semi-closed since early March, will reopen fully Friday, May 15.
Owner Mike Stanley said Wednesday the pier’s public beach access, which he closed even before the pier shut down to all except season passholders, will reopen the same day, but he wants visitors to the pier and the beach to be careful.
“I know everyone is ready to get back to the fishing and beach lifestyle,” he said, but it needs to be done “in a safe manner.”
He has plans to ensure customers at the pier are safe amid ongoing novel coronavirus concerns, with directional rules inside the pier house. Its outside gate will be exit only, and pedestrians must reenter at the front door. There will be signs, and social-distancing of 6 feet will be enforced on the pier.
The restaurant at the pier, Surf’s Up, has remained open for takeout and isn’t expected to reopen to inside dinners for a couple more weeks at least.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s phased reopening of the state calls for restaurant reopenings to occur with limits on occupancy to ensure social distancing, in phase two, which he has said could begin two to three weeks after phase one begins Saturday, May 9.
Emerald Isle has applied for a waiver to allow restaurants to begin serving customers inside sooner, but has not yet heard from the office of the governor, Town Manager Matt Zapp said Friday.
A letter to the governor, signed by Mayor Eddie Barber, states there are more than 6,900 residential units in town and 75% of them are rental units or second homes. With those units available for rent beginning May 9, he requested restaurants be allowed to reopen for inside dining and alcohol sales that day, with “with very strict guidelines put into effect through your executive orders.”
Mr. Stanley expects the pier will be a focal point for visitors, in part because the pier’s large parking lot will be open at least a week earlier than either of Emerald Isle’s two large regional beach access facilities.
In addition, while some second homeowners have been in town for weeks, more visitors are expected soon because of short-term rentals.
The town’s Eastern Ocean Regional Access near the Ocean Reef condominiums is undergoing Hurricane Florence repairs and the earliest town officials expect it be able to reopen is Saturday, May 16. The Western Ocean Regional Access at the end of Islander Drive is also being repaired, and the process will intensify soon as town commissioners, during a special meeting Thursday, awarded a contract for complete demolition of the beach access walkway and construction of a new one.
The board voted 5-0 to award the contract to low bidder Wrenn Home Improvements of Swansboro for $59,107, and work is expected to begin soon, but Mr. Zapp said Friday, May 22 is still the target date for the facility to reopen.
He said the town is ready for a busier weekend but expects visitors to heed precautions and urged out-of-towners to remain there.
“The warm weather forecast will likely draw day-trippers to the island,” he said, but “tourist travel remains restricted due to the North Carolina stay-at-home order.
“All public parking lots on Emerald Isle remain closed. All restrooms remain closed. All playgrounds remain closed. Once we can safely reopen the island to visitors, we certainly will.”
Mr. Stanley said Wednesday sales of season passes have helped “keep the lights on” at the pier and fishing has been “seasonal, with some exceptional catches of mostly sea mullet, blowfish and black drum,” but the ocean water temperature has been rising and was up to about 65 degrees.
“It’s fast approaching Spanish mackerel season,” he said.
He urged those who come back to the pier to fish or to use the beach access May 15 to maintain the recommended social distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.