Cedar Point board eyes rezoning for residential development

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners will vote Tuesday night on a proposed rezoning that would allow single-family residential development of a 4.3-acre tract off Highway 24 just west of Dolphin Bay Estates Road.
The part of the property adjoining the highway is zoned B-2 (general business), and property owners Keith and Carla Buckhold of Cedar Point want it rezoned to R-15 (residential, minimum lot size 15,000 square feet) to match the rear portion.
Cedar Point commissioners held a public hearing on the request during their work session Thursday night via Zoom and no one spoke except Mr. Buckhold.
The town planning board has already recommended approval of the request.
During the hearing Thursday, Mr. Buckhold said he’d been “sitting on this (property) for a long time” and thinks its more suitable for residential development than commercial.
Town Administrator David Rief said the land is fairly low and whatever is built there would need to be elevated because of flood prevention rules. He also said elevating business development is less feasible than elevating homes.
He said the land is suitable for development, although less so than some of the land nearby. He added that residential zoning there is permitted by the town’s land-use plan, although commercial development is generally preferred along the highway corridor.
“I think it (residential) is better than commercial,” Commissioner Gary Bray said after the hearing.
In their rezoning application, the Buckholds said the rezoning of the B-2 portion to R-15 would benefit the town.
“(It) will ultimately allow practical single-family development of the entire parcel, which would increase tax base, allow new residents in town, and reduce the amount of traffic impacts compared to a business use as allowed in the current B-2 zone.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.