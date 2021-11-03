Overby, Taylor snag seats, but third Peletier commission opening ends in tie Tuesday

PELETIER — One newcomer and one incumbent won races for two of three commission seats up for grabs in Peletier, with a tie for the third seat based on preliminary results Tuesday.
Top votes, at 36%, went to newcomer Steven Overby, a private contractor. He received 112 votes. The second top vote-getter was incumbent Dan Taylor, with 16% of the votes, representing 49 ballots.
There was a tie between incumbent Alice Dunn and new challenger Tim Quinn, with both garnering 14.71% of the votes. Both received 45 votes. Results will be preliminary until provisional ballots and outstanding absentees are counted.
Mr. Overby thanked voters for putting their confidence in him.
“I think the voters voted for new blood on the board. This was the highest voter turnout in the town’s history. I think this was a referendum on the incumbents not managing the growth in the town,” he said.
There were five people running for three seats in the community, including three incumbents and two new challengers. Not reelected was incumbent Larry Rhue, who received 10.78% of the votes, with 7.19% of votes going to write-ins.
Mr. Overby, a small business owner, was out campaigning at the polls at Peletier Town Hall Tuesday afternoon, saying he was pleased with voter turnout.
“Maybe I stirred up the voters,” he said as he greeted resident Polly Johns as she prepared to enter town hall to vote.
Ms. Johns said she was still undecided as she entered to cast her ballots.
“When I get in there I’ll know,” she said. “I’m mainly concerned about the growth happening in Peletier and how things are getting super crowded. I know growth will come, but I just want it to be done well.”
Mr. Overby said he ran to maintain the small town quality of life, yet prepare for “inevitable growth.”
Mr. Quinn, retired from the U.S. Coast Guard and tied for the third seat with Ms. Dunn, said Tuesday he wanted to run “to be involved in the community. I plan to do my best for Peletier citizens.”
Ms. Dunn, too, said she was pleased with voter turnout and would like to continue to serve her community.
The mayor’s seat, held by Dale Sowers, was not up for grabs.
There are five commission seats in Peletier, including the three that were up for a vote this year. The other seats are held by David Bragg and Walter Krause.
Commissioners serve four-year, staggered terms.
This is a developing report.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.