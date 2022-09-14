PELETIER — Town Commissioner Walter Krause has resigned, effective immediately.
The announcement was made during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off Highway 58. The commissioner was not in attendance.
Krause served on the town planning board for one year, then was appointed by the commission to fill a vacancy in 2017.
He won election to return to the board in 2019. His term is to expire in 2023, so commissioners will need to appoint someone to fill his seat until the Nov. 7, 2023 election.
Krause’s wife, Paula, said Wednesday she and her husband are in the process of moving to Florida to be close to their daughter.
Krause was born in northern Virginia and worked for the federal government for 37 years and later worked as an elevator inspector for 11 years.
He and his wife bought property in 1998 in Peletier, where Paula’s father lived, and the family vacationed in Peletier often and fell in love with the peace and serenity of the area. They eventually moved to the town in 2014.
