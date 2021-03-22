Municipal officials offer mixed reactions to hybrid sales tax committee

CARTERET COUNTY — In response to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners’ decision March 15 to form a committee to look into options for a hybrid sales tax distribution method, leaders from the county’s 11 municipalities share how they believe a change in the distribution method could affect their respective towns.
The county board decided in a 6-1 vote to form the seven-person committee to examine a potential sales tax distribution solution that incorporates ad valorem, or property-value based, and per capita, or population based, methods. The reaction to that decision from was mixed.
Newport leaders have been the among strongest supporters of changing the sales tax distribution method as the town estimates it would gain nearly $1 million in additional revenue with per capita compared to ad valorem distribution. Mayor Dennis Barber said in an email Thursday that if everyone on the committee “has an open mind, it could create a distribution method that could work for everyone.”
“I know this was addressed over six years ago and no action was taken,” Mayor Barber said, though he added, “I wish this committee would have been formed last month and not waited until it’s almost impossible to get anything done this upcoming fiscal year.”
Mayor Barber said he thinks an inter-local agreement or hybrid method will work and if nothing is changed, he expects there will be conflict between municipalities over how the revenue is divided.
Continuing west, Peletier Mayor Dale Sowers said he was glad the county board didn’t drop the issue, as it originally appeared to have done.
“I hope they will take a good look and realize that we need some help over here,” he said.
The town last year got about $18,000 in revenue, and, according to estimates, would have gotten about $220,000 under a per capita system.
Mayor Sowers said the money would likely be used to resurface streets, erect a long-delayed community building beside town hall and possibly put in a small playground. Down the road, he said injections of more sales tax money could help the town hire a full-time sheriff’s deputy to patrol the town, as Cedar Point has done for years.
“We pinch pennies away,” Mayor Sowers said. “Our whole budget is only about $119,000.”
In Bogue, Mayor Bobby O’Chat said the town could certainly use the additional revenue. Last year, Bogue got $16,000 from the millions the county received.
“I’m glad they appointed the committee,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll come up with a happy medium between the ad valorem and per capita (systems) that would be right for all of us.”
Under the per capita system, Bogue would have received about $217,000 last year. That kind of revenue would help the town pave some roads and repair others.
“We would like to get our infrastructure up to par. Like all the other towns, we have street problems and drainage problems,” he said. “We’d also like to do some things for our citizens, like maybe trash pickup and maybe two debris pickups a year, like some of the other towns do.”
Cedar Point last year received $112,000 and would have received approximately $440,000 under a population-based distribution system. Mr. Rief said he and the town commission “are pleased that the commissioners were willing to recognize the inequity of using the ad valorem levies method.”
Mr. Rief said since the town bought park land, “our public works department has been understaffed, our equipment and roads aging, and our town hall undersized to meet the growing needs of town.
“Not only could additional funds be used to address these issues, but each year the need for a police department increases,” he added. “A change to the per capita method, or even a hybrid method, could alleviate some of the additional property taxes that would be needed to address these issues.”
Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said in an email he was glad the county formed the committee, but said his biggest concern is that “under the ad valorem method, when other municipalities decide to increase their taxes, then Cape Carteret suffers because it lowers our sales tax distribution, and as this trend continues the town will be forced to increase taxes just to be able to generate the same level of revenue as prior years.”
If the town eventually does get additional sales tax revenue, Mayor Baker said “a great place to start would be the maintenance/repair of our roads, parks and stormwater infrastructure.”
One of the biggest benefits of a change to a per capita or hybrid system would “be having more stability in budgeting,” he added.
Meanwhile, mayors of Bogue Banks towns haven’t been in favor of any changes in sales tax distribution. Indian Beach Mayor Stewart Pickett said in a Friday he’s spoken with other island leaders and they think it would greatly affect their revenue and put a greater burden on property owners.
“It would cause us to have a (property) tax increase to make up for the change,” Mayor Pickett said.
In Pine Knoll Shores, Mayor John Brodman said it’s premature to speculate how a change would affect that town and the mandate for the committee hasn’t been clearly stated yet.
“All I heard was that the committee is to report back to the county board in 90 days and let them know ‘if there is a way forward,’ whatever that means,” Mayor Brodman said. “We are adamantly opposed to any change in the ad valorem distribution system for all the reasons stated in our brief at the meeting.”
Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber has been a strong proponent of maintaining the ad valorem system.
“At this time, the Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners and staff have not had an updated budget discussion since the county board met on Monday,” he said in an email, adding he’s pleased the county is sticking with the ad valorem method, at least for now.
Last year, Emerald Isle received $2.175 million in sales tax revenue, and officials have estimated that would have been $600,000 to $700,000 lower if the per capita system had been in place.
Bogue Banks municipalities won’t be without representation on the county committee. Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper said in an email Friday he’s been asked to serve on the committee and he’s “happy to do so.”
“In general, our region does better when our towns are working together rather than against each other,” Mayor Cooper said.
While he thinks the ad valorem distribution method is best for Carteret County, Mayor Cooper said he’s “willing to discuss other options.”
He said one of the concerns some officials share is the per capita and hybrid methods rely on U.S. Census population numbers that aren’t necessarily accurate.
“That’s an issue we’ll need to work through on this committee,” Mayor Cooper said. “Perhaps there’s a more accurate population metric for us.”
Cooperation between towns to grow the property tax and sales tax bases is the solution, he noted.
“We have a huge opportunity with the approach of Interstate 42,” he said. “The towns in our region need to spend our time getting ready for that.”
Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton also opposes the change to per capita distribution, saying “the numbers show that the ad valorem method of sales tax distribution treats all the towns equally, while the per capita method creates gross inequities.”
The mayor said in an emailed statement local governments need a mix of revenue sources, but a town’s primary funding source should be property taxes.
“Using projections…under the per capita basis of sales tax distribution, Bogue, Cedar Point, Newport and Peletier all would receive a greater amount of revenue from sales taxes than from property taxes. Bogue and Peletier would receiver over 5 times more. Clearly, this method creates winners and losers, with towns’ sales tax revenue as a percentage of property tax levy ranging from 17% to 584%.”
Mayor Jones of Morehead City, meanwhile, has maintained his neutral stance, telling the News-Times he believes the committee is a step in the right direction. It’s estimated Morehead City could lose around $200,000 under the per capita method, but Mayor Jones said staying unified is more important to him than the money.
“Something good will come out of this, I’m sure, and if not, then we’ll collect some data and some information,” he said Thursday. “…We have got to work together as a county.”
Reporters Brad Rich, Mike Shutak and Jackie Starkey contributed to this report.
