FAYETTEVILLE — It’s been more than a month since officials found the partial remains of U.S. Army Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez on Shackleford Banks, and investigators this week upped the reward for information leading to apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for his murder.
“We have increased the reward (from $15,000) to $25,000,” Lt. Col Michael Burns, public affairs officer for the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, said in an email Thursday.
Other than the increased reward money, he said, there’s nothing new he can share about the ongoing investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.
The remains of the 21-year-old paratrooper, stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville at the time of his death, washed ashore May 29, six days after he reportedly went missing from a campsite where he had been staying with friends near mile marker 46 on South Core Banks, part of Cape Lookout National Seashore.
Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West confirmed May 31 park rangers had the found remains, which they turned over to the state medical examiner’s office in Raleigh for identification. The Army identified the remains using SPC Roman-Martinez’ dental records. The News-Times has requested a copy of the medical examiner’s report.
SPC Roman-Martinez was reportedlylast seen just after midnight May 22 at the campsite. He allegedly walked away wearing shorts and no shirt and carrying no supplies, without telling anyone where he was going, according Mr. West and Army officials.His wallet and phone were found at the campsite.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID special agents at 910-396-8777. Persons who wish to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law, and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.
Those with information can also contact local law enforcement or submit it online at p3tips.com/community/index.htm.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.