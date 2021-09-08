Active cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County increase to 305 Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Active cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County increased by nearly 50 since Tuesday to stand at 305 as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Carteret County Health Department reported 49 new confirmed cases in its Wednesday coronavirus update. Active cases went from 257 reported Tuesday to 305 Wednesday, and the overall total stands at 6,899 cases documented in Carteret County since March 2020.
According to the update, 64 Carteret County residents have died from complications directly arising from COVID-19, and 6,530 have recovered.
Also Wednesday, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported 23 COVID-related hospitalizations, down by one from the previous day. The majority of the patients, 20, are reportedly not fully vaccinated, while the remaining three patients are fully vaccinated.
Carteret County hosts a weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic Fridays at the health department, located on Bridges Street. To make an appointment for an upcoming clinic, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
