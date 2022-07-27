Morehead City Town Council will conduct a special public meeting Tuesday, Aug 2, to discuss renewal of the town’s lease agreement with Riverfront Sports and Entertainment, Inc. for the use of Big Rock Stadium and O’Neal Field.
According to Mayor Jerry Jones’ announcement, the meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the council chambers of city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.