Atlantic Beach council may take action on freeboard, neighborhood restrictions later this month

ATLANTIC BEACH — Proposals for a freeboard requirement and protective measures for a particular neighborhood are going forward, but some Atlantic Beach town councilmen have reservations.
The council met for its regular work session Thursday in the town hall meeting room on West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom, with Mayor Trace Cooper absent and Councilman Harry Archer joining late. During the work session, the council discussed proposed Unified Development Ordinance amendments.
One amendment would add a freeboard requirement to new construction and additions to existing structures, while another would create measures to protect the residential nature of the Ocean Ridge Drive neighborhood. Both proposed amendments will come before the council for action at its regular meeting Monday, March 22.
Freeboard is additional height above the base flood elevation that a given town could require structures be built to. Town Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said adding freeboard to the UDO is being proposed to maintain the Atlantic Beach’s rating in the state flood insurance rating system.
“In order to maintain our class eight rating, we would need to adopt this or get knocked down to a class nine,” she said.
The better a town’s rating, the bigger discount property owners can get on flood insurance rates. Ms. Eitner said the class eight rating means residents get a 10% discount, and getting lowered to class nine would mean a reduction to a 5% discount.
The planning board recommends a 2-foot freeboard for all new construction and additions, along with structures being improved by 50% of their value or more.
“We have freeboard in all other municipalities on Bogue Banks,” Ms. Eitner said.
Large redevelopment projects are coming soon along the Atlantic Beach Causeway, she noted, and freeboard does add to the cost of the construction.
The council seemed concerned about the difficulty that freeboard requirements might create for building commercial structures that are accessible.
Councilman M.J. Forrest voiced such concern, as well as for the cost to homeowners that have extensive repairs to make after severe weather like hurricanes.
“I don’t want to have the cost jammed down the throat of the homeowner,” he said. “I want to protect the person trying to rebuild.”
Mr. Archer, meanwhile, supported adopting a freeboard requirement.
“To me it’s a no-brainer,” he said. “It’s just for the protection of the community.”
The council also briefly discussed resident-requested UDO amendments for the Ocean Ridge Drive neighborhood. The board unanimously tabled the discussion until the March 22 regular council meeting after Mr. Forrest pointed out the residents requesting the amendments did so through an attorney, and he wanted town attorney Derek Taylor to provide legal advice on the matter.
“I’m not opposed to a lot of the things they want to change,” he said, “but you don’t have a conversation with an attorney without your own attorney present.”
Neighborhood residents have requested a prohibition on accesses connecting to Ocean Ridge Drive other than for single-family homes. Property zoned mixed use or commercial would be prohibited from accessing a public street in any manner through any residentially zoned lot or property other than an existing, open public or private street. Mixed-use and/or commercial property and single-family residential property would be prohibited from cross accesses except by existing driveways, private streets or alleys.
The proposed amendments would also add a new buffer provision between mixed-use or commercial property and property zoned RSW (residential single-family wide yard) district. In buffers between these two zones, no existing vegetation removal would be allowed except for limited clearing required for planting the buffer. No clear cutting or grading would be allowed.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
