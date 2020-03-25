BOGUE — A Carteret County distillery is helping do its part to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus by producing hand sanitizer to distribute to residents, health care workers and first responders.
Tom Shuping with Bogue Sound Distillery said the local liquor-maker recently got the green light from the federal government to make the hand sanitizer. Distilleries across the nation are being tapped to help meet the excess demand for alcohol-based cleansers, such as hand sanitizer, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Shuping said production began Tuesday and will continue as long as supplies are needed.
The World Health Organization gave guidance for how to formulate the hand sanitizer, including the proper percentage of alcohol required to be effective at killing the disease-causing virus.
The distillery is still producing its usual offerings of different varieties of vodkas, whiskeys and gin to distribute to retailers throughout the state, but it cannot give tours and tastings per Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order limiting restaurant and bar service.
Mr. Shuping said Bogue Sound Distillery is donating the hand sanitizer to Carteret Health Care, the sheriff’s office and other area law enforcement agencies and first responders. The distillery is also giving out small bottles to people who stop by, or people can bring in their own containers to fill.
“We’re filling up the containers that people bring us, they’re welcome to stop by,” Mr. Shuping said Wednesday.
The distillery will be open at from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 108 Bogue Commercial Drive for those who want to get some hand sanitizer.
