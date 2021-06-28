Council to meet Monday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road.
The meeting is open to the public. Interested participants may also join the meeting online via Zoom. A link will be provided on the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
